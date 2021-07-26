South Africa: Employment and Labour Warns Public of Fake Electrical Contractors

26 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Beware fake electrical contractors, Department of Employment and Labour warns public

The Department of Employment and Labour in Free State Province is cautioning the public to be on the lookout for impostors posing as electricians.

This follows a criminal case that has been opened by the Department against an individual who was in possession of a fraudulent certificate of registration as an electrical contractor.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Department's Occupational Health and Safety Inspectors when a home owner complained of sub-standard electrical installation done by the accused at his new house. The alleged imposter also issued a Certificate of Compliance for electrical installation to confirm that the installation is safe and compliant to the standard, though it was not.

Subsequent to this complaint the department undertook an investigation into the allegations, and discovered that the accused had a fraudulent electrical contractor's registration certificate and the wireman's licence.

Only the department of Employment and Labour is mandated to issue a letter of registration to competent electrical contractor in terms of Regulation 6 of Electrical Installation Regulations, 2009. Regulation 6 provides that "(1) No person may do electrical installation work as an electrical contractor unless that person has been registered as an electrical contractor in terms of these Regulations". The accused was never issued with a letter of registration by the department.

Home owners, buildings and businesses are therefore urged to ensure that they only appoint competent and legally registered electrical contractors to work on their electrical installations as this will ensure safety to occupants of the said structures. Obtaining services of an uncertified electrical contactors consequently endangers the lives of many, as unsafe electrical installations installation or wiring that is not compliant with the applicable standards can cause electrocutions or fire.

To verify the authenticity of any electrical contractor's letter of registration, or lodge an electrical complaint, members of the public can contact the Department of Employment and Labour at 051 505 6371/6200.

