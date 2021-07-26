South Africa: Impunity for Killings in Service of the State - the UK Government's Latest Scheme

analysis

UK government proposals to end prosecutions for killings during the conflict in Northern Ireland will close down every possible avenue for the families of victims to access justice. It will also prevent the truth emerging about decades of collusion between British forces and paramilitary groups.

Anne Cadwallader, a former BBC journalist, is an author and advocacy caseworker at the Pat Finucane Centre in Armagh, Northern Ireland.

"How can they do this to us? Is it even legal?" These were the despairing words of a retired teacher who lost three members of her immediate family, and her unborn niece, in a 1975 bombing in Northern Ireland where there is evidence of collusion between paramilitaries and British state forces.

She was responding to news of the UK government's latest proposals on resolving bereaved families' outstanding questions arising from the 35-year conflict.

In the so-called "Troubles" in Northern Ireland, which began in the late 1960s, Republican (or nationalist) paramilitary groups -- principally the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) -- fought a violent campaign to unite the territory with the 26 counties in Ireland.

On the other side were unionist (or loyalist) paramilitary forces, established to protect the union with Britain, by force of...