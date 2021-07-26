Egypt: Education Ministry Denies Leakage of Thanaweya English Exam

The Education Ministry's operation room has denied that the first foreign language exam of Thanaweya Amma's science section has been leaked ahead of start of the exam at 9 am (Cairo local time).

In a statement released on Monday, the ministry asserted that social media reports that the exam has been leaked are groundless, adding that the exam circulated on social media has nothing to do with the actual exam.

As many as 392,863 students of Thanaweya Amma science section sat to the first foreign language exam earlier in the day.

MENA