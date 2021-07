Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian boxer Khouloud Hlimi was knocked out on Monday by Japanese Irie Sena (0-5) in the round of 16 of the women's featherweight 54kg-57kg at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Hlimi is the first Tunisian boxer to be eliminated.

Her compatriot Mariem Homrani (57kg-60kg) will take on Algerian Imen Khelif next Friday at the round of 16.