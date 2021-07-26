Gambia: GAP Unveils Ex-Army Major As Presidential Flagbearer

26 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) has on Sunday unveiled retired Major Alieu Sowe as their flagbearer for the forthcoming presidential elections.

GAP, one of the parties registered after the change of regime will field their first candidate on the forthcoming Presidential election slated for 4th December 2021.

Ex-Major Sowe was born in 1974 in Cheedi Wolof, Upper Baddibu, North Bank Region. He started his schooling in Minteh Kunda Primary School in 1982 and later proceeded to Farafenni Senior Secondary School.

The retired Major worked as a private soldier from 1995 to 2006. He later extended his military career and was promoted to Lance Corporal and in 2009, he rose to the rank of corporal and then staff sergeant in 2012 and to Captain in 2015.

He was later promoted to Major in 2016. Sowe was commanding officer of defense platoon from 2017 to 2018 and General Manager of the Kanilai family group until Jammeh's fall in 2017.

He recently completed his studies on international relations and diplomacy at the Management Development Institute.

