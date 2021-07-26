Gambia Records 11 New Covid-19 Related Deaths

26 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has over the weekend registered eleven (11) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to two hundred and eight.

The decedents were six males and five females with ages ranging from 20 - 85 years.

All manifested severe COVID-19 pneumonia and died while on admission in COVID-19 treatment centres.

The country has also registered one hundred and seventy-two new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to seven thousand, three hundred and thirty-three.

The cases were composed of ninety-nine males and seventy-two females with a median age of 35 years (Range: less than 2 - 72 years).

This is the 345th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, no one is in hotel quarantine, but the country has nine hundred and twenty active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of 735 new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said 172 tested positive representing a 23.4 % positivity test rate.

Thirty-three (33) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 92 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X