Gambia Records 11 New Covid-19 Related Deaths

The Gambia has over the weekend registered eleven (11) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to two hundred and eight.

The decedents were six males and five females with ages ranging from 20 - 85 years.

All manifested severe COVID-19 pneumonia and died while on admission in COVID-19 treatment centres.

The country has also registered one hundred and seventy-two new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to seven thousand, three hundred and thirty-three.

The cases were composed of ninety-nine males and seventy-two females with a median age of 35 years (Range: less than 2 - 72 years).

This is the 345th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. Currently, no one is in hotel quarantine, but the country has nine hundred and twenty active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of 735 new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said 172 tested positive representing a 23.4 % positivity test rate.

Thirty-three (33) new COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 92 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation.