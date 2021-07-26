Gambia: The Need for National Healing

26 July 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The political atmosphere is charged with debates on alliance building for the presidency, but little is talked about how to redress the suffering of the victims identified by the TRRC. Sensitivity and responsiveness to their plight is urgent and essential if miscarriage of justice is to be averted,

A Committee on national healing should be established that would interview all victims who gave evidence before the TRRC and find out how they could be compensated to ensure that they do not continue to feel more pain because of utter neglect.

Five years of waiting for redress when every possibility exists to ensure it happens, is not consoling to the heart. The response of the authorities should not be delayed.

