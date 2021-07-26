Sierra Leone Latest Country to Abolish Death Sentence

26 July 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Teteh Kamara

Freetown — THE abolition of the death penalty in Sierra Leone is hailed as a victory for human rights.

Parliament last week voted for the annulment

"Parliament's vote in favour of abolishing the death penalty in Sierra Leone is a major victory for all those who tirelessly campaigned to consign this cruel punishment to history and a strengthening of the protection of the right to life," said Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's West and Central Africa Director.

The human rights advocate said President Julius Maada Bio should, without delay, sign it into law and commute all death sentences.

Some 94 people in the West African country were under the sentence of death at the end of 2020.

"The President should also ensure that Sierra Leone immediately accede to the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, aiming at the abolition of the death penalty," Daoud said.

Amnesty International's latest report on the global use of the death penalty shows that recorded death sentences increased in Sierra Leone in 2020 compared with 2019 from 21 to 39. However, no executions were carried out in 2020.

The president commuted seven death sentences.

As of June 30 2021, 22 African countries have abolished the death penalty for all crimes.

"The death penalty is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment which has no place in our world," Daoud said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X