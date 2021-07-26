South Africa: DA to Submit a PAIA Application to the Presidency to Make Digital Vibes SIU Report Public

press release

The DA will submit a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to the Presidency to obtain access to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report into the Minster of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize's involvement in the Digital Vibes corruption scandal.

Two weeks ago, the Presidency confirmed that the report had been delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa by the SIU. The DA then called on the President to immediately make the full, unredacted report public.

The President appears to be hesitant to act on this report. His inaction is preventing South Africa from having a permanent Health Minister and Minister Mkhize remains on perpetual special leave.

A previous report by the Mail & Guardian indicated that a source close to this matter has stated that "the SIU had recommended 'executive action' against [Minister Mkhize] and disciplinary action against the officials who were involved".

In addition to this, the Daily Maverick, has revealed that there was a department wide effort to rig the entire tender process related to the awarding of this contract - a debacle that Minister Mkhize remains at the centre of.

If this is true, then President Ramaphosa is merely stalling to do what is right and dismiss Minister Mkhize with immediate effect. President Ramaphosa's inability to make difficult and ethical decisions will cost us dearly during a time of great crisis like this.

The President needs to clean up his Cabinet and appoint a permanent Minister of Health who is capable and beyond reproach.

The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will never be won if we have a Health Minister who is on perpetual special leave and an Acting Health Minister who is juggling two portfolios.

The SIU report must be made public and all those implicated in this theft of public money must face the full might of the law. Minister Mkhize must be permanently removed from this post and a Minister must be appointed for continuity and stability in the portfolio.

