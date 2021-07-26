South Africa: Meet the Instigators - the Twitter Accounts of the RET Forces Network That Incited Violence and Demanded Zuma's Release

analysis

In less than a month, 12 Twitter accounts became central to the instigation that caused mayhem and destruction as they spearheaded the call to release Jacob Zuma from prison.

Accounts belonging to the RET forces network have been discovered in the top 12 accounts responsible for inciting violence on social media during the recent unrest in South Africa -- initiated by calls for former president Jacob Zuma to be released from prison.

The top 12 accounts -- four of which belong to the RET forces network -- repeatedly retweeted hashtags intended to incite an uprising and bring the economy to a standstill as protests escalated into a mass looting...