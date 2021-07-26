South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Commends SAPS' Proactive Steps to Ensure Commuter Safety

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, commends the proactive approach taken by the SAPS, supported by the SANDF and other law enforcement agencies, in ensuring the safety of commuters in the greater Cape Town area.

There has been a significant policing response, especially on the B97 route between Bellville and Paarl, which is officially closed today.

Minister Fritz said, "The SAPS, with the support of the SANDF, are on the ground, especially in hotspot areas. Our local enforcement agencies such as the Metro Police, LEAP and traffic officers are on standby to support the SAPS too. So I am satisfied that sufficient planning and activation has gone into ensuring that our commuters and road users are safe today."

Minister Fritz continued, "The safety of our residents is non-negotiable, and I assure all those intent on violence that they will face the full might of the law. There will be consequences for both those who commit crimes and those who give the orders."

Anyone who witnesses any criminal acts, or who has any other information that will assist SAPS in making arrests, are urged to telephone the SAPS Command Centre at 021 466 0011.