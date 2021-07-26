South Africa: Blitzboks and U.S. Set Up Thrilling Final Pool Encounter

analysis

Despite facing Covid-19-induced challenges before the start of the sevens tournament at the Olympics, the Blitzboks started off their bid for gold in the most ideal manner, picking up two wins from two games in Pool C.

The Blitzboks earned their second win in two games in the Pool stage as they bid for gold at the Rugby Sevens tournament of the Tokyo Olympics. The Boks edged Kenya 14-5 in a tense and tough encounter on Monday afternoon. Earlier on Monday morning, they had outclassed Ireland 33-14.

First-half tries by Siviwe Soyizwapi and Selvyn Davids helped Neil Powell's men secure a vital victory in Pool C. Collins Injera dotted down the consolation for the East African nation.

South Africa's stand-in coach Renfred Dazel said their objectives for the opening day had been achieved.

"We finished the day with two wins out of two and although the win over Kenya was a scrappy affair, we will take it and move on to day two," said Dazel. "We have not played at this level for quite some time now, so the guys did well considering the circumstances we found ourselves in."

South Africa's most capped player, Branco du Preez, was pleased with...