South Africa: Blitzboks and U.S. Set Up Thrilling Final Pool Encounter

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Despite facing Covid-19-induced challenges before the start of the sevens tournament at the Olympics, the Blitzboks started off their bid for gold in the most ideal manner, picking up two wins from two games in Pool C.

The Blitzboks earned their second win in two games in the Pool stage as they bid for gold at the Rugby Sevens tournament of the Tokyo Olympics. The Boks edged Kenya 14-5 in a tense and tough encounter on Monday afternoon. Earlier on Monday morning, they had outclassed Ireland 33-14.

First-half tries by Siviwe Soyizwapi and Selvyn Davids helped Neil Powell's men secure a vital victory in Pool C. Collins Injera dotted down the consolation for the East African nation.

South Africa's stand-in coach Renfred Dazel said their objectives for the opening day had been achieved.

"We finished the day with two wins out of two and although the win over Kenya was a scrappy affair, we will take it and move on to day two," said Dazel. "We have not played at this level for quite some time now, so the guys did well considering the circumstances we found ourselves in."

South Africa's most capped player, Branco du Preez, was pleased with...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X