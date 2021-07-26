South Africa: Tiger Brands Recalls 20 Million Canned Food Products After Leak Poses Contamination Risk

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

A welding defect in KOO and Hugo's cans dating back to 2019 forced the recall, which may cost Tiger Brands more than half a billion rand.

Processed foods maker Tiger Brands is recalling 20 million cans of its KOO and Hugo's vegetable products after a leak in a batch of goods detected in May this year was found to have been wider than initially thought, the company said on Monday. The move could cost the firm more than half a billion rand.

The recall spans more than two dozen variants and includes its popular KOO baked beans brand. The recall applies to products released for sale as far back as 2019. Tiger Brands said it decided to institute the recall after consultations with the National Consumer Council (NCC).

Tiger Brands first discovered the defective products in May 2021, prior to their release for sale, linking them to a "deficient side seam weld that could cause the cans to leak". The leaks were then found to have potentially affected a wider number of products already released to market, after the firm performed a "transport and handling test", which found that two out of 287,040 cans inspected showed leaks.

