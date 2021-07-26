South Africa: Mixed Results of Glory and Agony for Team SA At Olympics

analysis

Tokyo — In action on Monday, Tatjana Schoemaker continued her winning ways to qualify fastest for the final of the women's 100m breaststroke. Bianca Buitendag advanced to the women's surfing quarter-finals.

In the men's triathlon, 2016 Rio bronze medallist Henri Schoeman withdrew during the 10km run. The men's Sevens rugby team beat Ireland and Kenya, while Alan Hatherly finished 8th in the men's MTB cross-country.

A comprehensive look at how Team SA fared on Monday:

Cycling

Men's Mountain Bike, Cross-Country final: It was another brutal test of skills and attrition as Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in impressive fashion after a dominating ride. He beat Swiss Mathias Flückiger into second by 20 seconds.

Team SA's Alan Hatherly finished eighth, after being as far back as 25th on the start loop. He then clawed his way up to as high as seventh over the seven-lap course (each lap 3.85km) before slipping back to eighth.

There had just been too much leeway for him to make up after that start. Gold was won in 1:25:14 over the 28.25km distance, with Hatherly clocking 1:26:33.

Hockey

Women's Pool A: South Africa 1 Great Britain 4: Both teams had lost their opening matches and South Africa came...