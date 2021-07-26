South Africa: Mixed Results of Glory and Agony for Team SA At Olympics

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

Tokyo — In action on Monday, Tatjana Schoemaker continued her winning ways to qualify fastest for the final of the women's 100m breaststroke. Bianca Buitendag advanced to the women's surfing quarter-finals.

In the men's triathlon, 2016 Rio bronze medallist Henri Schoeman withdrew during the 10km run. The men's Sevens rugby team beat Ireland and Kenya, while Alan Hatherly finished 8th in the men's MTB cross-country.

A comprehensive look at how Team SA fared on Monday:

Cycling

Men's Mountain Bike, Cross-Country final: It was another brutal test of skills and attrition as Britain's Tom Pidcock won gold in impressive fashion after a dominating ride. He beat Swiss Mathias Flückiger into second by 20 seconds.

Team SA's Alan Hatherly finished eighth, after being as far back as 25th on the start loop. He then clawed his way up to as high as seventh over the seven-lap course (each lap 3.85km) before slipping back to eighth.

There had just been too much leeway for him to make up after that start. Gold was won in 1:25:14 over the 28.25km distance, with Hatherly clocking 1:26:33.

Hockey

Women's Pool A: South Africa 1 Great Britain 4: Both teams had lost their opening matches and South Africa came...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X