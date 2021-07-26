Nigeria: Police Have Released Me - Sowore

Mr Sowore shared the news of his release via a Whatsapp message on Monday.

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, says he has been released by the police whom he earlier said arrested him at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday.

Mr Sowore was at the court in the hope of attending the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), but was prevented from entering the court premises.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Sowore, around 10.31 a.m., notified his Whatsapp contacts about his arrest somewhere outside the court premises.

He later shared the news of his release via Whatsapp at about 1.10 p.m. on Monday.

"I have been released," he said, adding that he had returned to the court to attend the proceedings some "5 young persons illegally detained by the DSS for wearing #BuhariMustGo Tshirts to Dunamis Church. Will keep you all updated. Thank you for your support!".

Security operatives, comprising the police and operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) had taken over the court premises and the adjoining streets, restricting movements in the area ahead of the trial.

Mr Sowore, among many journalists and others, who had hoped to attend the proceedings were denied entry into the court premises.

"I have just been arrested by the Nigerian Police at the Federal High Court; Subjected to beatings by police officers and take to the Federal Secretariat police station," Mr Sowore had stated in his text message on Monday.

Mr Sowore has been one of the vocal voices condemning the recent re-arrest and repatriation of Mr Kanu to Nigeria.

He had called for the unconditional release of the leader of the separatist group, who was said to have been controversially arrested in Kenya.