Africa: AFCON 2021 Draw - FIFA Satisfied With Site

The remark was made by Antonetta Santagata, Senior Special Events Manager at the world football governing body after a visit to the Yaounde Conference Centre on July 25, 2021.

Senior Special Events Manager at the world football governing body, FIFA, Antonetta Santagata has stated that she is happy with the facilities at the Yaounde Conference Centre that would host the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw. She was speaking yesterday July 25, 2021 after an inspection visit at the site. The visit is within the framework of a three-day working visit of a FIFA delegation in Cameroon aimed at making final preparatory touches.

During yesterday's inspection, Antonetta Santagata and her delegation were taken through the site by Roshan Soomarchun of Leap Creative Studio, the body in charge of organising the draw. It was in the presence of the Tournament Director, Michel Mbarga Dissake as well as some stakeholders of the Local Organising Committee (COCAN). "I am very happy with what I have seen. This is a really fantastic venue. I am sure it would be a great draw here," Antonetta Santagata said right inside the 1,500-place hall that would host the draw. They had started the visit from outside analysing how the guests would arrive and the parking space.

They moved to the main hall and stakeholders spoke of several things amongst which was the Camera plan. They suggested ways that the different cameras could be displayed to give a perfect view. They equally charted measures that would facilitate access and exit of the main hall. They moved to the reception rooms, cocktail and dinner areas, media zone am26 juil. 2021 14:46ongst others. Stakeholders laid emphasis on all what had to be done to ensure a wide media coverage of the event. The respect of Covid-19 barrier measures was equally raised on several points. We were hinted that the 1,500-hall may be hosting just 800 people to maintain social distancing. At the end, the remark was positive with hopes that stakeholders would implement the suggestions to finalise preparations for the event which promises to be grandiose. Though the official date of the draw has not been announced, it has been hinted that it would be in August. Today, stakeholders are expected to continue inspecting the draw site and visit some hotels.