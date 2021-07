The Gambia has recorded 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, making the total deaths since March 2020 at 208, according to the 345th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for the 19th, 20th and 21st July 2021 published on 24th July 2021.

At least 172 new COVID-19 positive cases were registered, bringing the total since March 2020 to 7,333; 920 active cases; with 33 COVID-19 patients discharged from treatment centres; "Eighteen COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy."