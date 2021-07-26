Gambia: Gunjur Utd to Clash With Red Hawks in 2nd Tier Tomorrow

Gunjur United will clash with Red Hawks in their week twenty-eight fixture of the on-going 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League tomorrow, Tuesday at the Real De Banjul Football Academy Field at Basori at 4.30 p.m.

The Coastal Town boys are sitting fifth-place on the country's second tier table with 42 points after twenty-seven league outings.

Gunjur United will fight to stun Red Hawks to maintain their dreams of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.

The Young Red Devils, Red Hawks are occupying sixth-place on the country's second division league table with 41 points in twenty-seven league matches.

Red Hawks will scuffle to overpower Gunjur United to keep their chances of gaining promotion to the first division league next season.