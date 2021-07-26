Gambia: MoH Reveals Gambia Records 16,000 Deaths in 2018 On Ncd

26 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Adama Tine

During a presentation on Non Communicable Diseases (NCD) quarterly media briefing on Friday 23 July 2021 at the central medical store in Kotu, Seyfo Singateh, the senior programme officer, NCD, revealed that in 2018 Gambia had recorded 16,000 deaths on NCDs.

This accounts for 34% of mostly mortalities occurring from cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes, with major risk factors being tobacco use, alcohol consumption, physical inactivity and unhealthy diets.

He added that the Tobacco Policy Action Fund for Africa supported the Ministry of Health to embark on enforcement of Tobacco Control Act 2016 with an interest area mainly being the smoke free law.

He reminded the gathering that in 2016, the government of The Gambia enacted a comprehensive Tobacco Control Act with key provisions being labeled and amongst them was the provision on smoke free law that bans smoking in public and work places and public transport.

The deputy director of Health Promotion, Sanjally Trawally, for his part, said in order to control tobacco use in the country, the ministry advanced several strategies; one of them being educating the people. According to him, upon realising that educating people to understand the danger associated with smoking would not be enough, they initiated an enforcement strategy act across the county to ensure that the 2016 Act is implemented.

Ousman Badjie, programme manager (NCD), in his presentation, said smoking kills 33-50% of all those who use it by an average of 15 years prematurely, adding that the national prevalence step survey report of tobacco use in The Gambia in 2010 was 16.7% showing alarming figures of 31% and 12.8% for male and female respectively.

He added that an average Gambian male aged 25 to 65 years smoke about 10 sticks of cigarettes per day while the use of shisha among school children aged 12 - 20 years is about 8.4 %.

"Tobacco kills as a result of an addictive substance. It contains nicotine while cigarette burns at 1000° C - releasing toxins in smoke," Badjie revealed.

According to him, cigarette smoke has 7,000 chemicals, 70 known carcinogens/harmful substances (tar, cadmium, lead, cyanide, nitrogen oxides, benzo(a)pyrine, carbon monoxide, vinyl chloride, acetaldehyde) as it damages tissues throughout the body, clogs arteries and causes blood clots/bleeding.

Elaborating on the cost of tobacco, Badjie said annually health care costs are higher for smokers and the burden of these costs falls on families, public purse and employers/insurers.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
As UK Deports Zimbabweans, Watchdogs Warn Their Lives at Risk
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Ex-S Leone Leader Poverty-Stricken
Neighbours Reconsider Dependence On South Africa After Unrest

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X