Gambia: EU Allocates Over D12 Millionin Aid to Windstorm Victims

Banjul, 22 July 2021 - In response to the windstorm which hit The Gambia earlier this month, the European Union is providing €200,000 (12,053,000 Gambian Dalasis) in humanitarian funding to assist the most affected people.

Funds will help the Gambia Red Cross Society in assisting the victims with emergency support for shelter and livelihoods, such as to acquire food and basic essential items. In addition, emergency health services, hygiene promotion, and psycho-social support are being provided to the affected people. Given the pandemic context, COVID-19 prevention and control messages will be shared during awareness sessions with the targeted population, together with other messages on disease outbreak prevention.

The funds will directly benefit 5,300 most vulnerable people (500 families). Priority is given to the 200 households whose homes were totally or partially destroyed, and to families headed by women, and families with elderly people, children under 5 years, pregnant women or women with toddlers, or people with disabilities.

This funding to the Gambia Red Cross Society is part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The windstorm affected more than 100 communities across The Gambia. More than 1,500 people have had to leave their homes, with many currently sheltered by relatives. Over 100 people were severely injured from fallen walls and trees. Several houses, schools, health centres, and community seed storage facilities were destroyed in some of the affected villages.