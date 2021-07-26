Gambia: Right Groups Demand Jammeh's Handover to ICC As UK Sanctions His Host

The United Kingdom has finally authorized new sanctions against Teodorin Nguema Obiang, vice president and son of Equatorial Guinea's president, Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

He is also the friend and host of former Gambian dictator, Yahya Jammeh.

According to information seen by The Point, "the sanctions were in the pipeline for several months" and following "thorough review and in-depth pile of undisputed evidence," it has been finally authorised.

Meanwhile, prominent right groups as well as respected elites and members of his country's opposition are demanding Obiang to "do the right thing and handover Yahya Jammeh to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or to the Gambian prosecutors in accordance with international law."

Nonetheless, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, confirmed that the new sanctions against Teodorin, is in regards to his "misappropriation of state funds."

The official also added that Teodorin had "participated in corrupt contracting arrangement and soliciting bribes to fund a lavish lifestyle inconsistent with his official salary as a government minister".

Both the president and his son denied the allegation, describing it as "baseless".

Notwithstanding, human rights groups across Europe also agreed that "as VP, Teodorin is virtually running the country as his personal property and shamelessly looting government coffers and shook down businesses in his country to support his lavish lifestyle."

Thus London, is loudly hailed for "a bold move against gross injustice."

Most shocking, the UK also highlighted previous allegations reported by The Point revealing that Teodorin, purchased a $100 million mansion in Paris and a $38 million private jet for his personal use.

Astonishingly, he is also accused of buying a $275,000 crystal-covered glove worn by Michael Jackson on his tour known as "Bad".

Meanwhile, following a subsequent Senate investigation, the US Justice Department also indicted the VP of "stealing or smuggling $100 Million from his country".

Teodorin, is also blamed by the US for amassing his nation's treasure via "bribes and kickbacks." His holiday home in Malibu worth $30 million was subsequently surrendered.

Rights groups had queried that while around 80 per cent of the population lives in poverty, the VP and a "tiny clique continued to plunder the State resources without any remorse."

Separately, French prosecutors also revealed his collections of sports cars ranging from Bentley and Rolls Royce.

Paris prosecutors also alleged that while people are demanding accountability, "Teodorin was filmed bragging with different kinds of expensive cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini".

A recent court order in favour of Janse van Rensburg, who was claiming millions of dollars against Teodorin for "rights violation and wrongful detention" in Equatorial Guinea was also granted.