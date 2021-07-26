Gambia: Niani District Among Hardest Hit By Windstorm

Niani District in Central River Region North of The Gambia is one of the hardest hit areas by the recent windstorm that claimed lives and caused mass destruction.

The windstorm left many in the district homeless and without food.

Niani district chief Alhagie Pierre Bah who visited some of the affected families within his district described the destruction caused by the windstorm as massive and serious.

He further described the situation as threatening, saying many people have lost their compounds with no place to stay.

He highlighted that most rural people depend on farming for survival and are now worried about how to feed their families.

He therefore called on government, private sector, donors, and individuals to come to the aid of these people.