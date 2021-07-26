Gambia: Jah Oil Company Ranked 2nd Biggest Taxpayer in Gambia

Out of top 100 most taxpayer companies in The Gambia, Jah Oil Company has been ranked 2nd highest tax payer for 2020.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe.

According to the GRA boss, Jah Oil Company paid over D62 million in the month of June 2021 and the company's monthly payments for 2020 was over 25 million dalasis.

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe further confirmed that from January to December 2020, Jah Oil Company paid close to a billion dalasis in taxes.

According to GRA Boss, Jah Oil Company has been tax compliant over the years and has been ranked 2nd highest taxpayer in The Gambia.

CG Darboe further used the opportunity to acknowledge the commitment of Jah Oil Company in fulfilment of its tax obligations.

The GRA boss also confirmed that Jah Oil never defaults; paying taxes on time and "we congratulate the CEO of Jah Oil Company and his staff for that commitment. We encourage them to expand their businesses because the bigger the company the more taxes they will pay to the state."