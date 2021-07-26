Gambia: Jah Oil Company Ranked 2nd Biggest Taxpayer in Gambia

26 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Out of top 100 most taxpayer companies in The Gambia, Jah Oil Company has been ranked 2nd highest tax payer for 2020.

This was confirmed by the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe.

According to the GRA boss, Jah Oil Company paid over D62 million in the month of June 2021 and the company's monthly payments for 2020 was over 25 million dalasis.

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe further confirmed that from January to December 2020, Jah Oil Company paid close to a billion dalasis in taxes.

According to GRA Boss, Jah Oil Company has been tax compliant over the years and has been ranked 2nd highest taxpayer in The Gambia.

CG Darboe further used the opportunity to acknowledge the commitment of Jah Oil Company in fulfilment of its tax obligations.

The GRA boss also confirmed that Jah Oil never defaults; paying taxes on time and "we congratulate the CEO of Jah Oil Company and his staff for that commitment. We encourage them to expand their businesses because the bigger the company the more taxes they will pay to the state."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X