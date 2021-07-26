Sierra Leone: Gambia, Sierra Leone Sign Joint Commission to Boost Economic Cooperation

BANJUL, 14 July 2021: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Wednesday morning signed a Joint Commission with the Internal Affairs Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mr. David Panda Noah, at his office in Banjul.

The signed Joint Commission is meant to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the areas of economic development, trade and investment policies, financial services, information and intelligence sharing, education, health, tourism and culture, infrastructure development, security and military, agriculture, agro-processing, forestry and livestock development, fisheries and maritime resources, science, technology and innovation, youth and sports, local government and issues of traditional Leaders, migration and settlement of the nationals of the two countries.

Prior to the signing of the Joint Commission, the Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, welcomed the Sierra Leonean delegation to the country and assured them of the commitment of H.E President Adama Barrow and his counterpart President Julius Maada Bio in developing their countries. He said the Sierra Leonean delegation's coming to The Gambia was an indication of the excellent bilateral ties between Banjul and Freetown.

Minister Tangara inform

PRESS RELEASE: The American People Donate 304,000 Vaccine Doses to The Gambia

Barrow's gov't & hikes in prices of essential commodities

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Business Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ed the delegation that President Barrow's intention and focus is to leave a legacy that would be the envy of the world. This he added is based on consolidating democracy and improve the socio-economic status of Gambians.

The Honourable Minister used the opportunity to return gratitude to Sierra Leone for the immense contribution it made to the development of the human resource base of The Gambia through education. Many Gambians in the past decades did their studies in Colleges and Universities in Sierra Leone through scholarships.

For his part, the Internal Affairs Minister and Head of Delegation, Honourable David Panda Noah thanked the Government and the people of The Gambia for the warm welcome. He said the trip was possible as a result of the shared opinion of the two Presidents in developing their respective countries. "It is time to put words into action," he posited.

The Gambian High Commission in Sierra Leone negotiated and facilitated the delegation's visit.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad