Gambia: Tallinding Utd Relegated, Wallidan Win to Pressure Real

Tallinding United have been confirmed relegated to the second division league of The Gambia, while Wallidan beat Real de Banjul to put pressure on them in the fight for second place finish in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st division league played on Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Tallinding United will next season play their football in the second tier of Gambian football after they were held to a goalless draw by Banjul United in their week 25 fixture.

Tallinding United needed a win to increase their slim chance of staying in the 1st division league but the resilience defence of Banjul United kept them at bay and forced the game to a draw.

Buffer Zone Boys, Tallinding United who occupy rock-bottom (14th) position with 21 points, conceded 10 defeats, 12 draws with only 3 wins after 25 games, while Banjul United who sit 9th position with 28 points conceded 7 defeats, 13 draws and 5 wins.

Elsewhere, Wallidan beat Real de Banjul 2-1 in the battle for second place finish derby game played on Saturday.

Real de Banjul took the league in the first half through Mustapha Jallow's long range shot in the 39th minute but an in-form and well-motivated Wallidan side started the game very impressively as they equalised and won the game through Ablie Manneh's remarkable brace (two goals) in the 62nd and 65th minutes respectively.

The victory has put pressure on Real as they are now a point ahead of Wallidan FC going into the final game of the league this week.

Real de Banjul still maintained 2nd position with 39 points, while Wallidan moved to 3rd position with 38 points after 25 matches.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, the remaining five fixtures of the 1st division league were playing across three venues.