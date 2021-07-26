Gambia: Tallinding Utd Relegated, Wallidan Win to Pressure Real

26 July 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Tallinding United have been confirmed relegated to the second division league of The Gambia, while Wallidan beat Real de Banjul to put pressure on them in the fight for second place finish in the ongoing Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st division league played on Saturday at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Tallinding United will next season play their football in the second tier of Gambian football after they were held to a goalless draw by Banjul United in their week 25 fixture.

Tallinding United needed a win to increase their slim chance of staying in the 1st division league but the resilience defence of Banjul United kept them at bay and forced the game to a draw.

Buffer Zone Boys, Tallinding United who occupy rock-bottom (14th) position with 21 points, conceded 10 defeats, 12 draws with only 3 wins after 25 games, while Banjul United who sit 9th position with 28 points conceded 7 defeats, 13 draws and 5 wins.

Elsewhere, Wallidan beat Real de Banjul 2-1 in the battle for second place finish derby game played on Saturday.

Real de Banjul took the league in the first half through Mustapha Jallow's long range shot in the 39th minute but an in-form and well-motivated Wallidan side started the game very impressively as they equalised and won the game through Ablie Manneh's remarkable brace (two goals) in the 62nd and 65th minutes respectively.

The victory has put pressure on Real as they are now a point ahead of Wallidan FC going into the final game of the league this week.

Real de Banjul still maintained 2nd position with 39 points, while Wallidan moved to 3rd position with 38 points after 25 matches.

Meanwhile, at the time of going to press, the remaining five fixtures of the 1st division league were playing across three venues.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X