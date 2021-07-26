Gambia: Foreign Minister Echoes Gambia's Support to UAE's Bid for Interpol Presidency

BANJUL, 22 July 2021: The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Thursday 22 July 2021 held discussions with the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), H.E Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi.

Foreign Minister Tangara warmly welcomed the UAE delegation envoys who were in Banjul to seek The Gambia's endorsement and support for the candidacy of Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi as the President of INTERPOL.

Following exchange of pleasantries, Dr. Tangara used the opportunity to return gratitude to the Government of the United Arab Emirates for the support rendered to The Gambia, most especially since the advent of the new democratic Government. Minister Tangara endorsed The Gambia's full support to the candidature of H.E. Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi , adding "we are not only going to vote for you but we will give you all the support you need."

For his part, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, thanked Foreign Minister Tangara for receiving him and welcoming him to the Foreign Ministry. He said if the United Arab Emirates win all the votes of Asia and Africa then they will certainly win the presidency.

The two sides also discussed ways and means of enhancing bilateral relations between Banjul and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE delegation included Souleymane Racine Wane, advisor and partner for Africa; Hamad Hatir, Head of International Cooperation of Ministry of Interior; Amal Al khoori, Head Asian and African Affairs of Ministry of Interior; Ali Al Ammari, strategic department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad