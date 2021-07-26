Kenya: Gachagua Freed On a Sh12 Million Bail

Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua has been granted temporary freedom by the courts but will have to deposit either a Sh 12 million bail or a bond of Sh 25 million.

He has also been ordered to deposit his passport by the Milimani Law Courts.

Gachagua was on Monday, July 26, 2021, charged with six counts related to the loss of Sh7.4 billion from the public coffers.

The charges involve money laundering, fraudulent acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, and conspiracy to defraud the Nyeri County government among others.

The first-term legislator was charged alongside William Mwangi, Anne Ruo, Julianne Makaa, Samuel Ireri, Grace Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Ndigiriri, David Nguru, and M/S Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd who were not present in court.

He was represented by Kioko Kilukumi, Alice Wahome, Gladys Sholei, Kipchumba Murkomen, Sylvanus Osoro, Irungu Kangata, Gibson Kimani, Wycliffe Nyabuto, Amos Kisiwi, and Paul Gacheru.

His appearance in court comes three days after he was dramatically arrested from his home in Nyeri by DCI officers. He has since received public support from high-profile political leaders.

Rigathi, a political ally of Deputy President William Ruto, then spent the entire Saturday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi facing interrogation officers.