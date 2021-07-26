Kenya: Gachagua Freed On a Sh12 Million Bail

26 July 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua has been granted temporary freedom by the courts but will have to deposit either a Sh 12 million bail or a bond of Sh 25 million.

He has also been ordered to deposit his passport by the Milimani Law Courts.

Gachagua was on Monday, July 26, 2021, charged with six counts related to the loss of Sh7.4 billion from the public coffers.

The charges involve money laundering, fraudulent acquisition of public property, conflict of interest, and conspiracy to defraud the Nyeri County government among others.

The first-term legislator was charged alongside William Mwangi, Anne Ruo, Julianne Makaa, Samuel Ireri, Grace Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Ndigiriri, David Nguru, and M/S Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd who were not present in court.

He was represented by Kioko Kilukumi, Alice Wahome, Gladys Sholei, Kipchumba Murkomen, Sylvanus Osoro, Irungu Kangata, Gibson Kimani, Wycliffe Nyabuto, Amos Kisiwi, and Paul Gacheru.

His appearance in court comes three days after he was dramatically arrested from his home in Nyeri by DCI officers. He has since received public support from high-profile political leaders.

My bro Gachagua, I know you are strong because we knew this politically instigated trumped up charges were coming. This persecution on account of our friendship & political beliefs will come to an end. They have connections,networks,pedigree& godfathers BUT we have GOD our Father - William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 23, 2021

Hon Rigathi Gachagua had a choice.

Had he joined the thieves parroting about BBI & such, indeed like most of them, he would be a free man now.

Believing in his innocence, he made the political choice of a man who has nothing to hide.

I celebrate him.

These tyrants will fall. pic.twitter.com/k2mEYf82Qz - Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) July 26, 2021

Rigathi, a political ally of Deputy President William Ruto, then spent the entire Saturday at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi facing interrogation officers.

