South Africa's Caitlin Rooskrantz Elated With Personal Best Score At Olympics

South Africa's history-making gymnastics duo, Caitlin Rooskrantz and Naveen Daries fell short of qualifying for the final 0f the artistic gymnastics competition. Despite this, they've accrued some valuable experience on the international stage.

At just 19 years old, South Africa's artistic gymnastics superstars Caitlin Rooskrantz and Naveen Daries made their Olympic debuts at Tokyo 2020.

Although the teenagers and best friends of 10 years failed to qualify for the final in the artistic gymnastics qualifiers, Rooskrantz bagged a personal milestone when she recorded her personal best score in international competitions.

Facing stiff competition from the likes of Simone Biles and the Russian juggernaut led by Angelina Melnikova, Rooskrantz managed an overall tally of 49.933 to finish in 61st spot overall. Daries was a bit further back, finishing 76th overall with a total tally of 46.365.

Rooskrantz, who along with teammate Daries etched their names in history by becoming the first women of colour to participate in the sport for South Africa at the Games, was elated with her first experience at the Olympics.

"It was incredible. I don't know - I'm lost for words. I'm a little emotional. I think it's a lot to take in. Throughout the competition, I...