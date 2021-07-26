South Africa: We Will Always Have Stalingrad

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

The Legal Practice Council, the judiciary and the Judicial Service Commission all need to rise to the challenge, for the legitimacy of our legal system and the rule of law are now under more question than at any other time since the dawn of democracy.

Justice Edwin Cameron is unquestionably one of the very finest judges produced in South Africa. His is a voice of legal clarity and moral authority. Thus, when he recently analysed the reasons for the inability of the South African legal system to respond to the so-called Stalingrad legal strategy, designed to prevent the final resolution of important litigation, his contribution to a debate that goes to the very legitimacy of the legal system needs an urgent response.

In a radio interview following the publication of his article on this topic in De Rebus, Justice Cameron suggested that four parties were responsible for the success of the Stalingrad strategy:

Unscrupulous clients and lawyers;

The professional association now called the Legal Practice Council; and

Judges themselves.

Clients desperately wishing to avoid the consequences of an adverse judgment, whether imprisonment, a civil claim or an adverse finding against the conduct of a public official find lawyers who will...

