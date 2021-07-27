Nigeria: Buhari Signs N983 Billion Supplementary Budget for 2021

The N983 billion (N982,729,695,343) budget had earlier been passed by the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Umar el-Yakub, told journalists at the State House on Monday that the president had assented to the budget.

He said the budget will be largely focused on funding security and health concerns.

Mr Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that the president signed the budget in his office at the State House in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari, Director-General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze and Mr el-Yakub.

"Of the amount, N123.3 million is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of the N859.3bn is for contribution to the Development Fund for the capital expenditure for the year ending on the 31st day of December, 2021," Mr Shehu said.

"President Buhari commended the National Assembly for the expeditious consideration and approval of the supplementary budget, assuring that the executive arm of government would ensure the timely delivery of capital projects to achieve the laudable objectives of the Budget.

"Meanwhile, the President has also, at an earlier date, signed the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board (Amendment) Act, 2021.

"The Act amends the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board Act Cap. O10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to provide for the establishment of the Orthopedic Hospital Jos, Plateau State under the control of the Orthopedic Hospitals Management Board affiliated to the Jos Teaching Hospital to provide specialised orthopedic treatment and medical services."

