Nigeria: Why Govt Should Increase Spending in Scientific Research - Minister

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu ha called for increase spending in scientific research and development to achieve sustainable and meaningful development in the country.

Onu also said African youths must be encouraged to study subjects bordering on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to achieve full industr

He spoke on Monday in Abuja during his investiture as the Patron for the upcoming Sahel Military games.

The minister who was made the patron of the Sahel Military games which are to be held in Nigeria said for African countries to stem the tide of illegal migration through the Mediterranean Sea; they must be self-sufficient and indigenously develop technologies.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barr. Mohammed Abdullahi said the ministry has dedicated some of its research and development components for the production of sporting and other related items such as military combat boots for physical fitness and foot protection in rugged environments.

He further appealed to the organisation to patronise the products from indigenous research and development agencies, adding that they are of good quality and their patronage will encourage local production, wealth creation, save foreign exchange and boost the socio-economic situation.

In his remarks, the president of the board of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa, (OSMA) Brig. Gen Maikano Abdullahi, said that the upcoming Sahel games was to encourage military integration and promote peace especially in the Sahel sub-region of Africa.

