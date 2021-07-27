Kenya/South Africa: South Africa Sting Shujaa in African Derby

26 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Kenya Sevens suffered their second loss at the hands of South Africa going down 5-14 to the Pool 'C' leaders at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics Games.

Shujaa had earlier on Monday lost 14-19 to USA and needed to beat Blitzbokke to boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

South Africa started strongly and took control of the game when Selvyn Davids touched down in the third minute. Branco du Preez converted before skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi extended their advantage to 14-0 through his own converted try.

In the seventh minute, Collins Injera landed a try to cut the deficit to 14-7 but South Africa held on to remain top of the group with six points, same as USA who edged Ireland 19-17.

Kenya, who face Ireland in their last group match on Tuesday 5.00am EAT, have an outside chance of reaching the last eight through the two slots reserved for the best third-placed teams.

Innocent Simiyu's charges, ranked third in the group with two points, must beat Ireland convincingly and hope other results favour them. Ireland are also on two points.

The top two teams in each of the three groups automatically qualify for the quarters.

USA and South Africa have already qualified from Pool 'C'.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X