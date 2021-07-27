Rwanda: UR Graduation to Be Held Virtually Next Month

The University of Rwanda (UR) has announced that its 7th graduation ceremony will be held virtually on August 27 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

"The current situation of Covid-19 pandemic makes it less likely that we can hold a mass ceremony when we would optimally wish to do so. Thus, the graduation ceremony will be held virtually," the university said in a statement.

It added that all the modalities of making a virtual graduation event live have been put into place and modalities of attendance will be communicated in due time.

The university had earlier said that the much-anticipated graduation is slated for July.

"The dates have now been confirmed, and the students will be graduating on July 30," said UR Vice-Chancellor Prof. Alexandre Lyambabaje in an exclusive interview with The New Times last month. "The preparations were delayed by the pandemic, just like several other activities."