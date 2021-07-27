Rwanda: UR Graduation to Be Held Virtually Next Month

26 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The University of Rwanda (UR) has announced that its 7th graduation ceremony will be held virtually on August 27 due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

"The current situation of Covid-19 pandemic makes it less likely that we can hold a mass ceremony when we would optimally wish to do so. Thus, the graduation ceremony will be held virtually," the university said in a statement.

It added that all the modalities of making a virtual graduation event live have been put into place and modalities of attendance will be communicated in due time.

The university had earlier said that the much-anticipated graduation is slated for July.

"The dates have now been confirmed, and the students will be graduating on July 30," said UR Vice-Chancellor Prof. Alexandre Lyambabaje in an exclusive interview with The New Times last month. "The preparations were delayed by the pandemic, just like several other activities."

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X