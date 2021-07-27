Nigeria: Four More Abducted Bethel Baptist School Students Regain Freedom

"Yes, another four students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, July 25, and have been reunited with their parents..."

Four more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom, an official said on Monday.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, John Hayab, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

"Yes, another four students escaped from their abductors on Sunday, July 25, and have been reunited with their parents," Mr Hayab said.

He said desspite the latest development, 83 students are still in captivity.

Backstory

Bandits in the early hours of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

The Police Command in Kaduna, through its spokesperson, Mohammed Jalige, had confirmed the development.

Recall that PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday reported how 28 of them were freed by their abductors.

It is not clear if ransom was paid before their release or not.

The students, who regained their freedom in the early hours of Sunday, are among the reported 121 students abducted at the school premises.

Mr Hayab had confirmed the development to reporters.

The abduction is the fourth mass abduction in Kaduna schools in the last six months of deteriorating insecurity in North-west and North-central states.

