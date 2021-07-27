Tanzania: President Samia to Get First Covid-19 Vaccine On Wednesday

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu is expected to receive her first Covid-19 jab on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the State House in Dar es Salaam.

The vaccine which arrived in the country on July 24, 2021 was donated by the United States government through the World Health Organization's Covax initiative

According to a statement signed by the Minister of Health, Dr Doroth Gwajima President Samia will be vaccinated at the launch of the Covid-19 immunization campaign in Tanzania.

"After the launch the Ministry of Health will continue with other procedures for the distribution of the vaccine which will be made available at various health centers across the country.

" Launch of vaccination exercise sets a precedent for our nation in advancing the fight against Covid-19 as a specific addition to other ways of fighting against the pandemic including hand washing with clean running water and soap, wearing face masks especially in dangerous areas with mass gathering," reads part of the statement.

The Tanzanian government joined the Covax facility program for the vaccine on June 15 this year.

On July 24 this year Dr Gwajima led the reception of the cargo carrying the vaccine which came in a dose of 1,058,400 in the first phase, where she said the government plans to vaccinate 60 percent of all Tanzanians.

"Priority will be given to frontline workers, the elderly, and those with underlying health issues," she said.