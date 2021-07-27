Angolan Judo Fighter Out of Olympic Games

26 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan judo fighter Diassonema Neide was eliminated on Monday from the judo tournament of the Tokyo Olympic Games'2020, after being defeated by the Georgian Eteri Liparteliani by 0-10, in the -57 kg category.

The 2020 African champion resisted in the first round to be defeated in the second, by "Ippon", in a fight that lasted only one minute and four seconds.

With this outcome, the Angolan fighter ended her participation in the competition, becoming the second Angolan woman to represent the country in this event, after Antónia de Fátima (her coach), three times in the 70kg, in Athens 2004, London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

This is the second performance of Angola in the Olympic Games that end August 8, after the defeat of the national senior women's handball team to Monte Negro.

In addition to judo, the country also participate in the event with athletics, swimming and sailing.

