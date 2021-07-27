Angola: State Minister Recommends Closure of Illegal Sheltering Centres

26 July 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, recommended the permanent or temporary closure of childcare centres without minimum conditions, in consideration of the principles of child rights protection.

Available data indicates that of the 23 childcare centres in Luanda, only one (the Kuzola home) meets the requirements and is legal.

The recommendation presented by the Secretary of State for Family, Elsa Barber, comes in the wake of inspection visits to homes in the capital city.

According to Carolina Cerqueira, an enquiry commission should be constituted to carry out a detailed study on the situation of the "Al Nur and Santa Rita de Cassia" centres, due to irregularities in their operation not reported by people from the community.

In the guidelines there is also the need to safeguard the allocation of funds, by the state budget or other legal sources, for the financing of the reception centres at the level of each municipality.

