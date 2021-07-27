Malawi: Khumbo Kachali Represents Chakwera At Livingstonia Synod Induction of General Secretary

Khumbo Hastings Kachali, erstwhile Vice President of the Republic of Malawi during

former President Joyce Banda's unprecedent two-year reign, who is also president of Freedom Party has hailed the positive role played by the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia in the socio-economic development of this country.

Speaking in Mzuzu on Sunday, when he presided over the induction of Reverend William Tembo as the new General Secretary of the synod, the former Veep, who represented the incumbent leader, Dr Lazarus Chakwera at the function, commended the role of the church played in the 2020 fresh presidential elections by praying for peace in the country while also educating masses.

"The church was at the forefront of encouraging solidarity and peace in the run up to the 2020 fresh polls. It played a critical role in birthing the Tonse Alliance", Kachali remarked.

Kachali, whose party is a member of the Tonse Alliance also mentioned that the church has provided education facilities and health services to the nation, which is commendable.

He went on to express the Tonse government's gratefulness to the church for the role in plays in providing checks and balances to political leaders.

Kachali also delivered a special message from president Chakwera, who assured the synod that his door is open for discussion wherever need arises.

Kachali also appealled to the synod to pray for the country's leadership so that it should deliver on it's promises to the masses.

During the ceremony, the former Veep also advised the new general secretary not to relent but learn form his predecessor, Reverend Levi Nyondo, who never shied from holding government accountable and was at one point arrested by the Bingu administration for his outspokenness.

Kachali reminded Reverend Tembo that the position he has occupied is bigger and he should remember that Malawians will look up to him as their voice.

Also present at the ceremony were politicians Harry Mkandawire, vice president of MCP, Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo of UTM and Symon Vuwa Kaunda of DPP.

The presence of Vuwa Kaunda at the function was hailed as a sense of unity among political players from various parties.

Vuwa Kaunda has had her position nullified after one of the disgruntled contestants, Ralph Mhone challenged the results of the Nkhata Bay Central constituency results.

The High Court held the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) decision to declare Vuwa Kaunda the winner but Mhone who is a lawyer, dissatisfied with the Court's ruling appealed the decision to Supreme Court where the election was nullified and a rerun was ordered.

Unhappy with the Supreme Court's determination, DPP's Vuwa Kaunda took a step further and sued the Malawi government at the African Court where he was rebuffed.

Kaunda smiled last and laughed the best as he whipped his counterpart and sworn political nemesis PP's Mhone, who was being supported by all nine political parties from the ruling Tonse Alliance partners.