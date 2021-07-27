Kenya: Unlucky Shujaa Fall to USA at the Death

26 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Kenya Sevens team Monday lost 14-19 to USA in their opening Pool 'C' match of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Speedster Carlin Isles touched down for USA in the third minute before Martin Iosefo added to his uncoverted try in the fifth minute.

USA captain Martin Hughes converted Iosefo's try to hand USA a 12-0 lead but Kenya replied through Collins Injera's converted try on the brink of half-time.

Jeffrey Oluoch levelled the game at 12-12 when he went past the try line in the 10th minute and Eden Agero converted to give Kenya a 14-12 lead.

But just when Kenya looked to have done the job, Hughes landed a try at the death and his conversion ensured USA ran out 19-14 winners.

Kenya next take on Pool 'C' leaders South Africa at 1pm EAT in a must-win encounter. South Africa had beaten Ireland 33-14 earlier on to move top of the group.

