Africa: Simba Edge 10 Men Yanga to Win FA Cup

Taddeo Lwanga lone goal was enough for Tanzania champions' Simba SC to beat their rivals, Young Africans 'Yanga' 1-0 to win the FA Cup on Sunday evening at Lake Tanganyika Stadium, Kigoma.

Yanga was forced to play 46 minutes with a man down after midfield, Mukoko Tonombe was sent off on straight red card subsequently to a reckless play to Simba SC captain, John Bocco.

A victory for Simba means they have sealed the domestic treble after had earlier won the Community Shield and domestic top flight (VPL).

Yanga started the game on high, creating two chances in the opening ten minutes but Ditram Nchimbi and Yacouba Sogne failed to bury it into the back of the net. Neither side created dangerous attacks in the first half.

Mukoko then left a huge load to his teammate after was sent off in the 44th minutes following his retaliation to Simba skipper, Bocco.

Simba came strong on the second half and nearly break the deadlock on the 52nd minute but Luis Miquissone missed a sitter. Yacouba then missed another chance for Yanga before Simba responded through Lwanga and Chris Mugalu but all ended in vain.

Lwanga then scored the match winner ten minutes to time, connecting Miquissone corner from the right to seal a crucial victory for Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Reactions

John Bocco (Captain, Simba SC)

I congratulate my teammates for a good game today. It is a well-deserved victory, we kept the spirit until the end. I congratulate our opponents Yanga for good game too, it was a good final. The victory is the good farewell for this season, and will give us strength to start well the new season.

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Captain, Young Africans)

We were well prepared for the final, but unfortunately the red card made the game too hard for us. Simba came strong after the red card and created chances for the goal. But all in all it was a good game. I urge our fans to continue with our tireless support on us, we wanted the trophy but unfortunately things went astray.