Africa: Simba Edge 10 Men Yanga to Win FA Cup

25 July 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Taddeo Lwanga lone goal was enough for Tanzania champions' Simba SC to beat their rivals, Young Africans 'Yanga' 1-0 to win the FA Cup on Sunday evening at Lake Tanganyika Stadium, Kigoma.

Yanga was forced to play 46 minutes with a man down after midfield, Mukoko Tonombe was sent off on straight red card subsequently to a reckless play to Simba SC captain, John Bocco.

A victory for Simba means they have sealed the domestic treble after had earlier won the Community Shield and domestic top flight (VPL).

Yanga started the game on high, creating two chances in the opening ten minutes but Ditram Nchimbi and Yacouba Sogne failed to bury it into the back of the net. Neither side created dangerous attacks in the first half.

Mukoko then left a huge load to his teammate after was sent off in the 44th minutes following his retaliation to Simba skipper, Bocco.

Simba came strong on the second half and nearly break the deadlock on the 52nd minute but Luis Miquissone missed a sitter. Yacouba then missed another chance for Yanga before Simba responded through Lwanga and Chris Mugalu but all ended in vain.

Lwanga then scored the match winner ten minutes to time, connecting Miquissone corner from the right to seal a crucial victory for Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

Reactions

John Bocco (Captain, Simba SC)

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Captain, Young Africans)I congratulate my teammates for a good game today. It is a well-deserved victory, we kept the spirit until the end. I congratulate our opponents Yanga for good game too, it was a good final. The victory is the good farewell for this season, and will give us strength to start well the new season.

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Captain, Young Africans)

We were well prepared for the final, but unfortunately the red card made the game too hard for us. Simba came strong after the red card and created chances for the goal. But all in all it was a good game. I urge our fans to continue with our tireless support on us, we wanted the trophy but unfortunately things went astray.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Risks Grow As Conflict in Ethiopia Enters New Phase

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X