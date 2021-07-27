Malawi: President Chakwera Arrives in London

His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in London, United Kingdom today.

The President is in the United Kingdom at the invitation of the UK Government to attend the Global Education Summit in London from the 28th to the 29th of July 2021.

Upon his arrival at the Windsor suite of Heathrow Airport, His Excellency the President, and the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera were welcomed by Special Representative of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Deputy lieutenant of Greater London Major Jeremy Fern.

Representative of the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Mr. Robert Gibson and Malawi envoy to the United Kingdom Kena Mphonda and diplomats at the Malawi High Commission also welcomed the President.

The President is among a few leaders UK Prime Minister Rt Hon Boris Johnson has extended invitation to attend in person at the summit which he will co-Chair with Kenyan President, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Ministry of Education has said the Global Education Summit: Focusing on Global Education Partnership will strive to raise US$5billion. Malawi, the Ministry said in a statement has been a beneficiary of the partnership.

The President will share Malawi's commitment to financing education, including allocation of 20 percent of public resources by his government towards education.

According to the official programme released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, apart from the summit, the President will engage with British Members of Parliament, deliver a statement at the Chatham House, and engage investors in rail and infrastructure development among other engagements.

The President is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Education, Foreign Affairs and Finance among others.