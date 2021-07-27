Egypt: ‎ Manpower Ministry Resumes Estimation of Irregular Workers in NAC in August

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said Monday that the ministry will resume the count of the number of irregular workers in the New Administrative Capital on August 1.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Manpower said as many as 16,000 irregular workers have been registered so far. They include 11,000 workers who work for Orascom Construction Company as they will be included in the social insurance program.

The minister's remarks were made following his meeting with a delegation of Orascom to probe a social insurance coverage for irregular workers at the various sites of the company.

Saafan underlined the importance of insurance on such category of workers, adding that this model of insurance will be generalized to all contracting companies.

He also thanked Orascom company for cooperating with the ministry to secure and protect the irregular workers.