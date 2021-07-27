Egypt: Sisi Orders Swift Implementation of Fustat Parks in Old Cairo - PM

26 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed to finalise the project of Old Cairo's Fustat parks as soon as possible, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday.

Madbouly's remarks came during his inspection of the project of developing the yards of Amr ibn Al-Aas Mosque, a Cabinet statement read.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Enani, Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy, Housing Minister Asem El-Gazzar, Cairo governor Khaled Abdel-Aal and other officials accompanied the premier.

The project, which comes as part of an initiative to develop the districts of Islamic Cairo, plans to turn 590 feddans in the heart of the capital to a central public park that overlooks many historic and archaeological sites and monuments, the statement read.

This view on the historic landmarks makes the park a regional and international tourist destination, the statement read, noting that a number of amusement activities and traditional industries will be available in the parks.

The project is planned to mirror Egypt's long history and restore Cairo's status as an international and regional tourist destination and hub, Madbouly said.

El-Gazzar briefed Madbouly on the project of developing the yards of Amr ibn Al-Aas Mosque, planned to be the main entrance for the Fustat parks and other tourist religious sites, such as the Religions Complex.

Ahram Online

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X