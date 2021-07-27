Egypt: Sisi Orders Swift Implementation of Fustat Parks in Old Cairo - PM

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi directed to finalise the project of Old Cairo's Fustat parks as soon as possible, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Sunday.

Madbouly's remarks came during his inspection of the project of developing the yards of Amr ibn Al-Aas Mosque, a Cabinet statement read.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Enani, Local Development Minister Mahmoud Shaarawy, Housing Minister Asem El-Gazzar, Cairo governor Khaled Abdel-Aal and other officials accompanied the premier.

The project, which comes as part of an initiative to develop the districts of Islamic Cairo, plans to turn 590 feddans in the heart of the capital to a central public park that overlooks many historic and archaeological sites and monuments, the statement read.

This view on the historic landmarks makes the park a regional and international tourist destination, the statement read, noting that a number of amusement activities and traditional industries will be available in the parks.

The project is planned to mirror Egypt's long history and restore Cairo's status as an international and regional tourist destination and hub, Madbouly said.

El-Gazzar briefed Madbouly on the project of developing the yards of Amr ibn Al-Aas Mosque, planned to be the main entrance for the Fustat parks and other tourist religious sites, such as the Religions Complex.

Ahram Online