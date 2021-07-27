Egypt: FM Sameh Shoukry to Receive His Jordanian Counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi in Cairo

Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry will receive, Monday his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi, in Cairo.

The meeting expected to discuss the latest developments in the region, along with other international and Arab issues of common interest.

Earlier in May, Shoukry and Safadi, discussed the recent developments in MENA region and especially in Palestine in a phone call.

They agreed in the call that the revival of the negotiation path between Palestinians and Israelis should run in accordance with the relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that both officials agreed that the negotiations should also be resume on the base of the two-state solution through establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, the statement added.

The ministers affirmed the importance of continuing their two countries' efforts that aim to support the national Palestinian authority and improve the living conditions of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip in cooperation with international partners.

In June, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi attended the fourth Egyptian, Iraqi, Jordanian summit in Baghdad.

Sisi's visit, considered to be the first Egyptian presidential visit in 30 years, marking the beginning of a major partnership that may change the face of the region in the coming years.

Three summits were held prior in Egypt and Jordan; the first of the series of summits was launched in Cairo in March 2019.

The fourth one in Baghdad built on them to assess joint projects and discuss means to enhance cooperation in all fields, as well as consolidate consultations on challenges facing the Middle East.

Egypt Today