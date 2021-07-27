Egypt: Al-Azhar Grand Imam Urges Combating Climate Change

26 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb announced his support on Sunday to the states and peoples affected by floods and the high temperature that killed hundreds of people in the past few days in several parts of the world whether in Europe or Asia.

"The recent flooding and record rise in temperatures around the world, which have caused hundreds of deaths and displaced many more, should reinforce the need for serious action towards combating climate change and safeguarding humanity from this undeniable threat," he said in a post on his official social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter in Arabic and English.

Al-Tayyeb is the considered the highest Islamic scholar to tackle the issue of climate change publicly recently.

