Egypt's Steel, Iron Exports Increased By 179 Percent in 5 Months

Egypt's exports of iron and steel increased by 179 percent in the first five months 2021 to record dlrs 584 million compared to dlrs 209 million in the same period of 2020,

according to a monthly Export Council for Building Materials report.

The report showed that 78.9 percent of these exports went to Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, US, Kenya.

From January to May, Egypt's exports of iron and steel went to 70 countries. Of these, 15 countries, including Burundi, New Zealand, Iraq, Russia, Equador, Guinia, Nigeria, Congo Brazaville, Peru, Djibouti, Pakistan and Benin had not imported Egyptian iron and steel during the same period in 2020.

MENA