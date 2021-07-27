Burundi: Shaker Asserts Political Leadership's Support for Burundi‎

26 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker asserted Egypt's keenness on supporting Burundi in the fields of electricity and renewable energy.

This came during his meeting with Burundian Minister of Water, Energy and Minerals Ibrahim Uwizeye in which they discussed means of fostering bilateral relations in the fields of electricity and renewable energy.

In a press release, the Electricity Ministry said the minister reviewed the latest Egyptian achievement in electricity and renewable energy, noting that Egypt is ready to help Burundi with designing electricity grids, developing the performance of existing grids, holding training courses for those working in the field as well as implementing projects through the Egyptian companies working in the field.

While Uwizeye thanked Egypt for a workshop it provided and designed in Burundi to repair and install power transformers. He also expressed his country's willingness to make use of Egyptian expertise in supporting electricity grids in Burundi.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X