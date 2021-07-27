Burundi: Shaker Asserts Political Leadership's Support for Burundi‎

Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker asserted Egypt's keenness on supporting Burundi in the fields of electricity and renewable energy.

This came during his meeting with Burundian Minister of Water, Energy and Minerals Ibrahim Uwizeye in which they discussed means of fostering bilateral relations in the fields of electricity and renewable energy.

In a press release, the Electricity Ministry said the minister reviewed the latest Egyptian achievement in electricity and renewable energy, noting that Egypt is ready to help Burundi with designing electricity grids, developing the performance of existing grids, holding training courses for those working in the field as well as implementing projects through the Egyptian companies working in the field.

While Uwizeye thanked Egypt for a workshop it provided and designed in Burundi to repair and install power transformers. He also expressed his country's willingness to make use of Egyptian expertise in supporting electricity grids in Burundi.

MENA