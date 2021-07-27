Egypt: Taekwondo Fighter Seif Issa Claims 2nd Medal for Egypt in Tokyo 2020

Taekwondo fighter Taekwondo fighter Seif Issa won the second bronze medal for Egypt after beating Andre Richard Ordemann of Norway 12-4 in the Men's --80kg contest on Monday.

Issa dominated the game against Andre Richard Ordemann as he finished the first set with a 2-0 lead, followed by a 6-0 lead in the second set, then a 4-4 draw in the third set, ending the match with an impressive 12-4 lead.

The Egyptian Taekwondo fighter, Issa, started his mission in the Tokyo games early on Monday by beating Simone Alessio of Italy 6-5 to reach the semifinal of the Men's -80kg contest.

He lost 13-1 to Maksim Khramtcov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the semi final, setting himself up for a game against Ordemann of Norway for the bronze medal.

This is Egypt's second medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as Egyptian Taekwondo fighter Hedaya Malak also secured a bronze medal after beating Paige Mcpherson of USA 17-6 on Monday.

