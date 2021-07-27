Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

26 July 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out on 25 and 26 July at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Adi-Keih, Southern Region.

On the other hand, nineteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (16) and Central (3) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,301 while the number of deaths stands at 33.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,506.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 July 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

