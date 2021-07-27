Egypt: Sisi Orders Expanding Establishment of Industrial Complexes in New Areas

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to expand a plan for establishing industrial complexes in new areas across the country, as well as to provide the necessary financial resources in order to integrate the system of industrial complexes with a strategy to increase local components in products.

The president gave the directives at a meeting on Monday 26/7/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea.

The meeting touched on the efforts made to expand domestic production, in addition to the national program for import substitution, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi issued directives for conducting in-depth studies on the transfer of modern industrial technology in the fields of high priority through going into partnership with major international companies in a way that ensures the sustainability of industries in Egypt in the long term.

The president also gave orders for upgrading the system of industrial technical schools and enhancing the capabilities of their staffers through cooperation with the private sector.

